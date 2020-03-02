The Unloved, Part 75: Hot Rod, MacGruber, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Saint Frances
It's truly refreshing to watch a film where nobody has anything figured out, where life proceeds messily and imperfectly. Saint Frances is unpredictable in a…
It's truly refreshing to watch a film where nobody has anything figured out, where life proceeds messily and imperfectly. Saint Frances is unpredictable in a…
If you like high-toned genre movies, The Whistlers might be for you.
Roger Ebert on James Ivory's "Howards End".
"The Ballad of Narayama" is a Japanese film of great beauty and elegant artifice, telling a story of startling cruelty. What a space it opens…
An article about the launching of The HistoryMakers' WomanMakers Initiative.
An article about Clem Snide's new song, "Roger Ebert."
Scout Tafoya's video essay series about maligned masterpieces celebrates the cinema of The Lonely Island.
An article about the launching of The HistoryMakers' WomanMakers Initiative.
Recommendations from Far Flung Correspondent Seongyong Cho about films other than Parasite that represent the best in modern South Korean film.
Theo Angelopoulos’ Landscape in the Mist is a work of art that comes from the feelings, the dreams, the sorrows, and the flashes of life…
A review of Netflix's I Am Not Okay with This.
An article about Spike Lee being named the first African-American Jury President in the history of the Cannes Film Festival.
Matt Zoller Seitz is the Editor at Large of RogerEbert.com, TV critic for New York Magazine, the creator of many video essays about film history and style, a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in criticism, and the author of The Wes Anderson Collection. His writing on film and TV has appeared in The New York Times, Salon, New York Press, The Star-Ledger and Dallas Observer. (Banner illustration by Max Dalton)
In a world of chaos where it's brother against brother, disease is sending us into panic, bigotry is sanctioned by the government, billionaires are trying to buy elections, and news media is falling down on the job, there's only one thing to do: Laugh! Join me in feeling momentarily better about the world by remembering that though the American public failed to show up and support the movies of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer (known collectively as The Lonely Island), these films will always exist for you to discover or rediscover. There is never a time you can't watch "Hot Rod," "MacGruber" or "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping," and for that, at long last, we can be thankful.
Advertisement
Previous Article: The Unloved, Part 74: Vigilante
A personal piece on the impact of Twitter bullying reflected through the behavior of a director.
This message came to me from a reader named Peter Svensland. He and a fr...
Recommendations from Far Flung Correspondent Seongyong Cho about films other than Parasite that represent the best in...
A TV review of Amazon Prime's Hunters, from executive producer Jordan Peele.