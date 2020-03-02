The Unloved, Part 75: Hot Rod, MacGruber, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping March 2, 2020 |

In a world of chaos where it's brother against brother, disease is sending us into panic, bigotry is sanctioned by the government, billionaires are trying to buy elections, and news media is falling down on the job, there's only one thing to do: Laugh! Join me in feeling momentarily better about the world by remembering that though the American public failed to show up and support the movies of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer (known collectively as The Lonely Island), these films will always exist for you to discover or rediscover. There is never a time you can't watch "Hot Rod," "MacGruber" or "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping," and for that, at long last, we can be thankful.





