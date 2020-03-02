 In Memoriam 1942 – 2013 “Roger Ebert loved movies.”

Saint Frances

It's truly refreshing to watch a film where nobody has anything figured out, where life proceeds messily and imperfectly. Saint Frances is unpredictable in a…

The Whistlers

If you like high-toned genre movies, The Whistlers might be for you.

Ballad of Narayama

"The Ballad of Narayama" is a Japanese film of great beauty and elegant artifice, telling a story of startling cruelty. What a space it opens…

The Unloved, Part 75: Hot Rod, MacGruber, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

by Scout Tafoya

In a world of chaos where it's brother against brother, disease is sending us into panic, bigotry is sanctioned by the government, billionaires are trying to buy elections, and news media is falling down on the job, there's only one thing to do: Laugh! Join me in feeling momentarily better about the world by remembering that though the American public failed to show up and support the movies of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer (known collectively as The Lonely Island), these films will always exist for you to discover or rediscover. There is never a time you can't watch "Hot Rod," "MacGruber" or "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping," and for that, at long last, we can be thankful. 


No Solutions: A Personal Examination of Online Anger About Guns Akimbo Robert Daniels

A personal piece on the impact of Twitter bullying reflected through the behavior of a director.

Who do you read? Good Roger, or Bad Roger? Roger Ebert

This message came to me from a reader named Peter Svensland. He and a fr...

After Parasite: House of Hummingbird and Other Highpoints of Modern South Korean Cinema Seongyong Cho

Recommendations from Far Flung Correspondent Seongyong Cho about films other than Parasite that represent the best in...

Amazon Prime’s Hunters Embraces Grindhouse Style Brian Tallerico

A TV review of Amazon Prime's Hunters, from executive producer Jordan Peele.

