The Unloved, Part 131: Anatomy of Hell

With the release of Catherine Breillat's effortlessly beautiful and scandalous "Last Summer," the Unloved looks back at the paroxysmal end of Breillat's second period as a filmmaker, after her abrasive 1970s output, and before her turn to fairy tales, which seemed to open her to a sensitivity she only hinted at in works as diverse as "Fat Girl" and "36 Fillette". "Anatomy of Hell" is the ne plus ultra of her vicious autobiography. Sensitive viewers should be warned, there are images here meant to shock. But don't blame me. Blame one of the most polarizing artists of the last half century.