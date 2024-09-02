The Unloved, Part 129: The Power

Today we’re going to celebrate the career of one of the great makers of genre and B-movies, whose robust adventure films and harrowing sci-fi pictures paved the way for the second half of the 20th and 21st century. Case in point this marvel, the too-little-seen and even less discussed “The Power,” a proto-superhero movie with a black heart and the grammar of a noir potboiler in broad daylight, with echoes of cold war tension and atomic age devastation bouncing around its empty corridors and cold desert valleys.