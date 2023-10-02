The Unloved, Part 118: The Dead Don't Die

Though global climate change has sucked some of the fun out of autumn by messing with its timeline, I'm still getting ready to ring in the spookiest season with this new fall cult classic, a great and underappreciated zombie comedy from the great Jim Jarmusch.

As is thematically appropriate, "The Dead Don't Die" is very much a movie from the perspective of a man in the autumn of his life, looking at a world he can't change and deciding to surround himself with the people who matter the most to him. The metaphors are heavy-handed, and the atmosphere is thick—it's a great time in Jarmusch's tribute to George A. Romeo.

To watch more of Scout Tafoya's video essays from his series The Unloved, click here.



