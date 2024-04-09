The Zellner Brothers Take a Walk in the Woods with Sasquatch Sunset

What was the writing process like? Because I assume the writing must have required acting out these scenes to get the tone right. So did it amount to trading grunts?

DZ: We kind of knew, like with the vocalizations, that we didn't want to have them be dubbed with animal sounds or some synthesized vocalization. We wanted to try as much as we could to find ways to connect to the characters on a personal level. So we wanted the actors to be making those actual sounds. And for that same reason we didn't want their eyes covered with anything. We wanted to be able to see into their soul in a certain way. It was as specific as we could get with the script. But then in the preparation, both over zoom leading up to it, we got everyone together and took it to the next level by figuring out their commonalities and to make sure there was a baseline for their vocalization and their behavior.

I'm very interested in the vocalization because I think each is so unique. How did you work with the actors on bringing out those voices? Nathan, you play one of the Sasquatches, how did you work on your voice?

Nathan Zellner: We watched a lot of primate videos. We thought about a very basic kind of communication, like a few simple noises or syllables instead of building a really elaborate language of different noises for different things. These grunts kind of just came with riffing back and forth of what it might sound like. And then once we all kind of got on the same page, it all came very natural. The whooping came from watching some other primate videos and how primates kind of call to each other in the forest. There was also a little bit of Sasquatch folklore, reports of sightings where they hear strange calls in the woods and attribute it to Bigfoot, you know? And so we knew having them call out to each other in a certain way would be another way that they can communicate across distances and show stress or whatever.

Did the beating of the trees come from Sasquatch folklore?

DZ: Well some of that comes from Bigfoot experts. There are videos online where people claim they're in the woods and they're hearing knocking sounds, some tree knocking sounds in the distance. So we took that idea and made our own versions of that.

Other than primates, were there any other animals that inspired the physicality and the sounds of the Sasquatches?

DZ: Mostly primates. I'd also say a lot came from growing up with pets like dogs and cats. There's so many things in the movie that we witnessed our dogs and cats do when we were growing up in terms of marking territory, mating and social behavior, and the way they interacted with each other. Some of the most extreme stuff I feel like we took from either personal experience with animals or from videos online.