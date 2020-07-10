Why Watch Hamilton Now: An Interview with Lin-Manuel Miranda

With live theaters closed around the world, Disney+ moved up the release date of "Hamilton," the filmed version of the original Broadway cast, from October 2021 to July 2020. Ever since its first staging, the Tony Award-winning musical has resonated with audiences worldwide, but it feels more urgent than ever. Australian entertainment reporter Katherine Tulich spoke with the musical's creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with original cast members Leslie Odom Jr. and Renee Elise Goldsberry, for this exclusive report.