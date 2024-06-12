What Will the Next World War Be Fought Over? A New Documentary Says It Might Be Food and Water

It's a grim possibility, and Cowperthwaite doesn’t soft-pedal those concerns during a Zoom interview from Los Angeles in early June. (In the interest of full disclosure, my good friend Will Leitch’s book "How Lucky" has been optioned by Cowperthwaite.) Still, though, she’s holding onto hope—a prerequisite, it would seem, for being a documentarian who makes the kinds of films she does.

“It’s baked into what the DNA of a documentary is anyway,” she says about remaining optimistic. “You never know what’s going to happen the next day. You don’t know if your subjects will show up—you don’t know if they’ll talk or if they’ll ditch you. Everything is a question mark in front of you. So you’ve got to be optimistic in general. I definitely am.” But when it comes to the massive work it will take to repair our damaged ecosystem and combat the land grabs perpetuated by foreign nations—and the United States as well—she’s not naive. After spending so many years making “The Grab,” Cowperthwaite declares, “I feel like the real work’s ahead of us.”

In the documentary, we learn how Saudi interests bought up Arizona farmland in order to drain its groundwater. We discover how Erik Prince, the founder of Blackwater, led a group that moved into Africa, displacing locals to harvest the resources. But as Halverson and his team report on these stories—while Cowperthwaite films them—they begin to sense that they’re being monitored. Is Prince behind it? They sure think so—especially when they’re denied entry into Zambia, despite having the proper press credentials.

Below, Cowperthwaite (who recently released her third fiction feature, "I.S.S.”) discusses whether she’s fearful of reprisals now that “The Grab” is about to hit theaters. She also talks about what ordinary citizens can do—and why the lessons of “Blackfish” stay with her, even if the problems of global warming seem insurmountable.

“The Grab” is enraging: Global warming continues unchecked, and all these entities are gobbling up resources in order to make sure others don’t get them, imperiling the world’s most fragile peoples. Is anger the reaction you aim for when you make a documentary like this?

