Video Interview: Edgar Berger, Ralph Fiennes on “Conclave”

The papal thriller “Conclave” steps behind the secretive walls of The Vatican during the complicated traditions of voting for a new Pope. It has been nominated for eight Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actor (Ralph Fiennes), and Best Supporting Actress (Isabella Rossellini). Edward Berger (“All Quiet on the Western Front”) directs the film, based on the bestselling 2016 novel of the same name by Richard Harris. The ensemble cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, and John Lithgow.

Film reporter Katherine Tulich spoke with director Edward Berger and actor Ralph Fiennes for this video report.