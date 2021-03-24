Undoing Spectacle: Directors Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dustin Mancinelli on Violation

We spoke with Sims-Fewer and Mancinelli on Zoom about their innovative take on the rape-revenge film through their portrayal of PTSD, use of male nudity, and explicit rejection of objectifying the female body.

So [“Violation”] is part of this evolving rape-revenge cannon. Did you have any interest in those films before working on the film? Was that something that you enjoyed or were interested in?

MADELEINE SIMS-FEWER: I feel like I could never say that I enjoy a rape-revenge movie, but it was definitely something I was interested in. They're always films that are incredibly difficult to watch and I think some of them are very problematic, but some of them are incredibly empowering. Maybe that isn't quite the word I'm looking for, but [they] really give you that great cathartic release, especially as someone who has suffered trauma in their past. Both of us are quite open with the fact that this film is a very personal film and comes from a personal place for both of us. I think it's definitely something we were interested in before making one.

DUSTY MANCINELLI: Yeah, I think once we knew we were going in that direction, you have to force yourself to watch all the good and the bad, so you can know what you like and don't like, and what you want to stay away from. So we were very conscious about the construction of the film in that way. For example, just knowing right off the bat that we didn't want to fall in the trap of over sexualizing the women in the film. We [wanted to] actually try to do the opposite and really do something new within that space.

MSF: Although there are great films that propel you towards the act of revenge, and then you feel that incredible sense of release and you're cheering this person on, we definitely didn't want to do that. We wanted to really see what the effect of revenge would be on a person and to see how it just completely has the potential to unravel you and compound that trauma even more.

DM: It's almost an anti-revenge film. It's not wanting to seek revenge, because within that genre, there's also something really problematic about this idea of someone who's been victimized like this can only be made whole again by killing the person who's done this to them. That seems really like just a problematic ideology that we wanted to stay away from and instead, really focus on what are the true consequences of revenge, what it does to your morality and the relationships around you, as well as how it can really destroy the fabric of who you are.