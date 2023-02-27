Tragically Common: Jamie Dack, Lily McInerny and Jonathan Tucker on Palm Trees and Power Lines

Jonathan, you have spoken about the difficulty in playing a character this reprehensible, considering you have children of your own. Was it important for you to create a backstory for your character in order to better understand his psychology?

JT: Certainly you need to know the iceberg of the character below the level of the water that the audience gets to see. I think one of the elements that I was most interested in exploring with Lily and Jamie was how to provide a sense of safety and comfort. How do you provide enough light to attract and to make somebody feel that this is a relationship, or that this is a journey that they can take? When you make someone feel uncomfortable physically, they don’t feel like they have an exit. Everything in their system starts to shut down or all the alert flags go up.

That was something that I think was a really interesting exploration for us in preproduction and then on the day. To Jamie and Lily’s credit—but particularly Jamie’s—there’s only a few scenes in this movie where it’s not actually light. She so beautifully and with such talent was able to kind of convince the audience that they saw something or experienced something that, in point of fact, they actually didn’t view onscreen, going back to this idea that there is something so much deeper below the surface.

Someone I have seen championing Lily’s work online is podcast host and sex educator Eileen Kelly, whom I have written a few articles for in the past.

LM: Really? That makes me so happy!

I have been so impressed with how she has gone about obliterating stigmas regarding sexuality and mental health, and I am wondering if all of you share a similar aim as artists, since this film provides a safe space for us to grapple with topics often too difficult to approach in our everyday lives.

JD: Yeah, for sure, but I would just say that I think we’re still fighting that fight. For a lot of people, this film has been too dark for them, whether that was in the stage of trying to get it financed or in the stage of our distribution. A lot of people can be afraid of certain things that I personally don’t think we should be afraid of and that we should be exploring as artists.