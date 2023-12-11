A Human Face: Christian Friedel on The Zone of Interest

That was a real challenge, to keep it in my mind. But this was important when he was lovely with his kids. He was also thinking about his work, and the question was … when he’s speaking about love, for example. What is love in this context for this person? And to find the contrast … Jonathan said to me, maybe, "It helps you to think about, if you speak the truth, then lie with your eyes. And if your eyes speak the truth, then lie with your mouth." And have this in your mind. And there’s a tension inside of his body at the end of the movie. We see that the body tells the truth, and fights against his mind. This is all the time inside of him. This was the challenge to find this way.

It was not so difficult to create a normal birthday party, or a dinner with the family. But there was the other thing inside of me, under the surface, that was the challenge. To be honest, I’m still processing, to shake it out of my body and my mind. Because there was something that was really intense.

About the role itself? Or the performance?

It’s a cocktail: it’s the role, the method, this multi-camera system. Sometimes, to forget these cameras and to think I’m alone here, and to do ordinary things and boring things, but to have these subtexts. For example, the scene where he’s walking through the different rooms at the party, and then he’s at the balcony, he’s thinking, “How can I kill all of the people in this room very effectively?” So, I know that this was the subtext, and sometimes I allowed me to have this in my subconscious. But it was really intense. I think the responsibility toward the victims in a way, sometimes Sandra and I, we had the feeling there were ghosts. The house and the sets were in Auschwitz, very close to the camp, very close to the original house, and this was a mixture of all these things. And sometimes I had nightmares because I was afraid. [As with] the scene with the canoe, it’s raining, and the river goes wild. The night before the shooting day, I had some nightmares about losing my kids. I had father feelings. That was really intense.

Jonathan was searching for the truth. “Is there anything else? Let’s be open for that.” And that, I think this mixture, this cocktail, was really intense. And when I watched the movie for the first time, memories came back. It was uncomfortable to watch that for me.

How different was it to you, as someone who was telling the story on set as an actor, and then seeing Glazer’s version?



We were prepared for that because Jonathan was very transparent. Sometimes, the directors will not have told you the whole truth … and you are just a color in their painting. But here, we were invited to create this together. We had a lot of conversations about the script and the characters, and he shares with us that there will be a sound. Another movie. He called it Film A or Film B. That was really impressive because we never heard any sounds, and we never saw these camps or the effects. We had a green wall there in the garden.