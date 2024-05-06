The Ross Brothers Made a Road-Trip Movie. They Didn’t Come Back the Same.

That sense of uncovering is even more potent in their latest film. “Gasoline Rainbow,” which opens Friday, focuses on a pivotal period in so many young American lives—the summer after high school, adulthood stretching out in front of you in all its glorious potential and anxious uncertainty. Bill and Turner worked with slightly more structure than they have in the past, hiring casting directors to help them select five first-time performers to star as versions of themselves: Makai, Micah, Nathaly, Nichole and Tony. In “Gasoline Rainbow,” the characters light out from their small town in Oregon, all packed in a beat-up van, on their way to the Pacific Ocean approximately 500 miles away. The rest of their lives will be there when they get back—this road trip is about holding onto adolescence for at least a few more days.

The directors presented their cast with scenarios each day of the trip, letting the actors take it from there, and what emerges is a beautifully free exploration of how we become the people we end up as. Making lame jokes, savoring the pleasure of having no responsibilities, singing along to songs that come on the radio, the characters are presented as nothing more than themselves, the Rosses refusing to offer any strained, overarching statement about Gen Z. As always, the brothers emphasize looseness and spontaneity. Or, as Bill tells me, they’re striving “to have enough confidence about what you’re doing and what your goals are to be like, ‘Yes, I feel very comfortable taking this wild left turn.’”

Those detours prove to be richly rewarding: As “Gasoline Rainbow” rolls along, these teens start to open up to each other and to the people they meet in their travels. We hear about broken homes and deep insecurities—we discover that some of their futures are far from rosy. By the time we reach the ocean, you feel that they’ve changed—that something profound has happened to them.

Something profound happened to the Rosses as well. Over Zoom—Bill in Texas where they shot their 2015 bordertown saga “Western,” and Turner at home in New Orleans—they discuss that transformation, how much they relate to these journeying teens, and why they insist you have to suffer for your art.