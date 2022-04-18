Upsettingly Suave and Disgustingly Cool: Pierre Perifel and Aaron Blabey on The Bad Guys

When you talk about the iconography are you talking about the characters, who are all scary animals, a wolf, a snake, a shark, a tarantula, and a piranha?

AB: Absolutely. But then I’ve crossed with other things. I've taken imagery from Tarantino, which is in no way for children, and then put it in a new context and turned it into something else. Because we haven't seen that necessarily before, right from the first time the books appeared in schools they just exploded. And I think that's why. I think it's because it feels like they've got their hands on a kind of story that is usually just for older siblings but somehow this one is for them.

Pierre, I love the way Wolf walks in this movie. It’s ultra- old-movie-style cool. And I know walking is a challenge in animation.

PIERRE PERIFEL: It's really interesting because as animators usually, at least at DreamWorks, when we develop those characters, one of the first things we do is do a walk test because a walk can convey so much personality for a character. And we usually do that for all of them. For Wolf that walk came about through a lot of discussion with Ben Willis, who is the supervising animator. We tried a couple of different attitudes. We knew he needed to have that cool swagger in him so that we really could contrast that with the moment where he's not in control. Because he's also quite a bit of a goofball. He's not just a straight George Clooney; we always thought of him more like Indiana Jones, where he's the cool guy but when he's faced with the situation he has to improvise and he is not always elegant in the way he does things. But in order to get that contrast he needed that cool swagger.

So, he's upsettingly suave, and disgustingly cool so that we could make him goofier later on.

I got a kick out of seeing some of Sam Rockwell’s signature moves when Wolf has a dance scene.

PP: We worked with the choreographer Susie Meissner for that whole dance sequence. She had been working with Sam for quite a few projects and she knows him really, really well. Actually, Sam himself recommended her to us, and so when she dove in for the choreography of this sequence, of this dance, she knew exactly how Sam would move. She could incorporate some of his movements, or infuse the dance choreography with his movements, even though he was not the one shooting the video reference. And then animators actually also studied some of Sam's movements and infused them into the animation in the end.