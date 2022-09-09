I'm Afraid of Other People and Myself: Christian Tafdrup on Speak No Evil

What was the most difficult part of striking that balance?

Finding that balance was the trickiest part of crafting the script. For a long time, I doubted the script, because the jump-scares we had did not work. I took them out, and we also tried some supernatural elements. That did not work. In the beginning, I had in mind that our horror was between people and about what you don't know about others. That’s what frightens me. I’m not afraid of vampires or ghosts. I’m afraid of other people and myself.

We were also working with ideas of political correctness. Your child is being babysat by a dark stranger, and you're afraid, but you don't want to seem racist, so you don't say anything. We wanted to explore taboos; the audience could say either “I would never do that” or “I understand that response. I’m not proud of myself, but perhaps I would do that too.” We don’t speak about it, but that’s underneath social situations.

For a long time, we also worked with mythology. We decided Italy should be heaven, Denmark should be limbo, and Holland should be pure hell. You have to be precise with the details, and that's what I like as a director: turning over every stone, and making the lines precise. It’s almost like music. This all took years, because it was simple but also about something bigger that the audience could not discover until the end.

Morten Burian captures Bjørn’s unease and self-doubt, that instinct toward complacency over conflict, in a way I found so compelling, but he’s also the character I could imagine infuriating audience members the most. Watching him, I was reminded of that line from David Fincher’s “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” remake: “It's hard to believe that the fear of offending can be stronger than the fear of pain, but you know what? It is.”

Which is certainly not something we’re proud of. And when people watch movies, they often don't want to see what they’re not proud of. That’s why there are so many films about ordinary guys who turn out to be superheroes and beat the bad guys. Once, in 99 percent of American films, you got that ending. But if we’re honest, we can all look at situations from our lives where we were supposed to act in a specific way, but we did not, because we were too scared. Sometimes, the worst thing is to lose face. Sometimes, that is even worse than dying. We do so much not to lose face. It’s unbelievable.