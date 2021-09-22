Something Significant to Say About the Black Experience: Maya Cade on the Black Film Archive

Before we get to The Black Film Archive, tell me a little bit about you up to this moment. When did you fall in love with movies and what brought you to this project?

The first film I remember seeing is "Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory." The second film I remember seeing is "The Wiz," and both of these are guiding points for my life. The fantastical imagination of "Willy Wonka" and the celebration of Blackness in "The Wiz" are both things that I still hold really dear to me. But when did I really fall in love with film? I think that really happened while I was at Howard. I was the arts editor of Howard's paper, The Hilltop my sophomore year. I was writing about film and music and all these other things that I'm deeply interested in. My teachers noticed that I had this really intense love of film and that I was deepening my knowledge and would give me all kinds of resources to read. Also, just over time has really just gravitated towards Black film books. The kind of conversations people are having more widely about trauma now, those conversations happen on HBCU campuses often. What does it mean to be Black? And what does it mean to be represented as a Black person? That question guides me as well.

TCM was my entry point to classic films. I was looking through my old tweets recently, and I when I was a senior in high school, "Why isn't anyone watching classic films?" It's been clear to me that I've gravitated towards this for a while.

It's always so transformational to be in a place where you are the majority, the norm, you're just you, you do not have to assimilate or explain yourself.

Yes, I think that's it's something that was so special and it really solidified my ethos of only doing things with Black people in mind. That's something that's very, very true. For me, that's at the heart of all the things that I do, whether it's my personal work, or how I show up in other capacities. That is my main frame of mind.

I know it is just outside of your time period, but as that will be expanding and as it was filmed in your home state of Louisiana, I have to ask you about "Cane River," which we showed at Ebertfest in 2019.

Oh, my gosh, what a film. It is one of those films that challenge this idea that Black films are on a binary. It is a film that can talk about serious things, but also it holds you in how loving it is, and the depth of the film. It does challenge this idea that trauma is the ploy that people play with. But really, we can discuss our traumas, and also our love and have an impactful film. So, yes, I love "Cane River."