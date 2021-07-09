Diving Deep: Shahad Ameen on the Feminist Folkore of Her Directorial Debut, Scales

Marking the feature debut of writer/director Shahad Ameen, "Scales" mixes the legend of the mermaid with Arabic folklore to tell a story that mirrors her own experiences growing up in Saudi Arabia. Using magical realism, a stark monochromatic palette, and sparse dialogue, “Scales” is more than just another tale of a girl growing a tail. It is a story about a young woman fighting with herself about who or what she is supposed to be.

Ameen spoke to RogerEbert.com about the power of the mermaid, subverting fantasy tropes, working with young talent, and more.

What was your inspiration for “Scales”? Where did this story come from?

So I've been working on “Scales” for a lot of years now, but not just “Scales,” because I had a short film before, also in the world of mermaids. So the idea came to me years ago. Really, I was just writing in these diaries and I was like, "what are mermaids?" Then I went and did a bit of research, then I thought of using the idea of a mermaid to symbolize Arab women who are chosen, the women who are chosen to be free yet are isolated.

From there, the story came to be, and I wrote the short film where a young girl watches her father fishing, bringing her these beautiful black pearls, and she doesn't know where they come from. One day she follows him around with his fisherman buddies and she sees him plucking the pearl out of the mermaid, and she sees him chopping the mermaid in half. She sees him doing something that horrible to a creature that looks exactly like her, and that changes her entire perception of her father.

The idea of the feature came to be because I felt that in the short film, there was this missed opportunity to tell a story of Hayat and her journey with herself. I wanted to use her body and the changes that are going on with her body as a metaphor. I wanted her to be the enemy of herself rather than the father. It's the story of a girl finding peace with a body that they, society, told her was forbidden, and society had taught her a lot about it that is wrong. She has to unlearn what they've taught her to understand who she is.