Reexamining Indigenous Mythology: Michelle Latimer on Inconvenient Indian & Trickster

Both "Inconvenient Indian" and "Trickster" are very different but very powerful projects. They are essentially saying the same thing in different ways.

I agree.

So, with "Inconvenient Indian": you were adapting the book by Thomas King which is a lot of Native reality packed in to inform the reader with some harsh truths. Your documentary does something similar. How did you even tackle Thomas King’s book?

I just broke down the book thematically and then I stopped thinking of the book in words and started thinking of it in images.

I noticed that every time you introduced an issue or inaccurate representation, you counteracted that with the correct information or the truth.

I wasn’t conscious of that as much as I was just wanting to show another side in what was true to my experience. The decision to put the distribution of the seal meat after the protest section was very subliminal, but a way for me to say, “let’s look at the type of violence we’ve normalized.” And if we are more angry about a seal being killed than these land defenders be rubber bulleted and attacked by their own police forces, we need to reexamine our own mythology. A lot of my works, in this film particularly, are things I’m really angry about and I was trying to through that.

I did not catch on to the connection between the seal meat being given to the family right after the protesters, mainly because I was sobbing through those images. It is so hard to see violence happen and know that it is still happening. Your commentary on media portrayal in "Inconvenient Indian" is very powerful. What do you want Native audiences to get out of this documentary versus non-Native audiences.

I think it's a bit different. I want Native audiences to feel celebrated and have a sense of hope that the things we’re doing in our communities make a difference. We have to continue to strive even when it's difficult because there are so many things that we come up against. I hope (Native) people see it as a love letter to our communities. For non-Indigenous communities, I really hope the documentary is a provocation. One of the most common things I hear from non-Native people is something Thomas says in the film: can’t they just get over it and move on? Or they say: sure, my grandparents and my forefathers did horrible things but that’s not me. I think the movie makes it very clear that the past is not separate from the present. With Indigenous people, as you know, our past and our present are synonymous. We walk with our ancestors right now which influences how we move into the future. So, the influence that we have now determines the future we build for ourselves. I think it's important that we are accountable to each other, especially now when we are seeing racial violence and protests all across North America. We should be questioning all the narratives we have accepted as true for so long.