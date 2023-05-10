Point of No Return: Laurel Parmet, Eliza Scanlen, and Lewis Pullman on The Starling Girl

To that end, Eliza and Lewis, which elements of “The Starling Girl” most resonated with you upon first reading the script?

Eliza Scanlen: When I’m reading a script, it’s less about one particular thing that I’m drawn to. It’s more about the feeling I get when I read it and the feeling I’m left with when I finish it. This script was incredibly moving to read, and every beat was so loaded. You could tell that Laurel had thought about every choice she made in the script. The challenge of playing Jem was in capturing the fiery spirit she has within the constrictions that she faced within this Christian fundamentalist community.

Lewis Pullman: The way Laurel wrote and aimed to go about shooting this was with ultimate human intentions. It felt strangely like we were re-enacting a documentary. We were trying to stray away from narrative expectations, which is exciting and rare. Laurel was our compass. Obviously, I had a very different upbringing and experience of my life, but what’s so great about how Laurel went about it, and how Eliza and all the other actors performed it, is that the film harnesses universal themes of expectations and shame. Even in Owen’s character, I was able to sympathize with the suppression, with the muzzle that he might feel like he has on his expression, and with how, when that’s tamped down, it can come out in ugly ways.

Laurel, your short film “Spring” addresses the complexity of the female gaze, and how desire and shame can complicate and charge it, in ways that people aren’t often conscious of at a young age. Can you discuss “The Starling Girl” in connection to that idea?

Parmet: It’s about the female gaze, and it’s about desire. All of my female characters are propelled by this deep desire and don’t think about the consequences. Maybe there’s something personal in there. [laughs] Obviously, “The Starling Girl” deals with empowerment and abuse. It walks this fine line, or at least I attempted to, because it’s tricky. I wanted to make sure that we never lost sight of Jem’s agency and her desires. She is a sexual being, and she has power at different points with Owen. She manipulates him to get what she wants. I wanted the audience to be able to experience the joy that she would experience at times. Even though it’s rocky and she feels extreme guilt, too, that desire should be there. That’s important. I wanted to make sure that Jem was strong, that she had agency, and, despite being taken advantage of at times, that she had power. In abusive relationships, you can still have power. We can be exploited while being empowered. Both things are true.