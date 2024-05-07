Floating Through the Nowhere Stream with Director Luis Grané

Okay, it’s the internet. You knew that. The short film “Nowhere Stream,” Luis Grané’s animated meditation on emptiness and tech-based consumption, is a wordless odyssey through the inner workings of online life that manifests itself through the concrete spillways of the Los Angeles River. Little baby doll heads float along in this setting with seemingly no destination. Our main character, a nameless, featureless being who gets sucked into this vortex of curiosity and abandonment, types away at his keyboard as it slowly transforms into a watery mess and eventually a gooey strawberry waffle.

Where is this going? That’s for you to decide, but I assure you there is an ending. I also mean that as an extension of the film’s theme. There is an end to your Nowhere Stream, but it’s for you to decide to end it. What then? What if you lost everything on your computer right now? Most of us would freak out over losing at least some portions of it (there's always the Cloud). But maybe some of us would take it as a sign that we need to start looking around at our physical surroundings to get out of the concrete barrier surrounding the river and look at the river itself. Only then can we truly be Somewhere.

Grané is also the director of the very funny and wonderful “Carol & the End of the World” on Netflix, a 10-episode series that is well worth your time (think Martha from “Baskets” living in a post-apocalyptic world and finding comfort in office work). His designs in this film favor sparse textures over painstaking detail, while the keyboard itself has an unsettling narrative and look of its own. “Nowhere Stream” is a 7-minute dream that maybe we all have at night, but maybe never realize or remember when we wake up in the morning.