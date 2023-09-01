His Presence Looms Large: Lisa Cortés on Little Richard: I Am Everything

Was Little Richard’s death in 2020 the impetus for this film, or was the project already in motion before he died?

His death sparked an interest in my wanting to learn more and realizing that his story had not been told. For a long time, the space that he occupied in my imagination was more of a comic figure, telling people to shut up or being a colorful guest on talk shows. I knew the music, but his death really drove me to go, ‘Why are all these major rock and roll artists talking about how important he was to them?’ As a filmmaker I’ve always been driven by curiosity, and curiosity overcame my imagination with this story.

You’ve directed your own films, and you’ve also produced films for other directors. Was it always your plan to direct this one yourself?

I never thought about anyone else. Telling Richard’s story has a beautiful intersection with mine. I closely identify with the issues of being invisible, and I think Richard was railing against the machine, to be seen.

I have a deep background in the music industry as my first career, starting at Def Jam in the Golden Age of hip hop, and going on to Polygram Records. I love music and have a perspective on what the machine does to an artist.

Richard’s story checked so many boxes for me, and I realized the story was not only about honoring him, but also the people who preceded him and poured into him, like Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The film is less interested in informing the audience on the minutiae of facts and chronology than it is in informing them more broadly about influence and importance. Was that a strategy that you had from the beginning, or did you find it in the process?

I knew that I didn’t want to spoon out the timeline to my audience. The goal was three things. Give Richard his flowers in a way that was influenced by his spirit of creativity and breaking boundaries. To shake up the template of music biodocs. And to be immersive, emotional, and visceral on many different levels.