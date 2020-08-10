Let It Run Its Course: Amy Seimetz on She Dies Tomorrow

A true jack of all trades, Seimetz has been showrunner on television seasons, starred in Stephen King remakes, and even directed two episodes of Donald Glover’s “Atlanta.” In her second feature as writer/director, she pushes her filmmaking to new, breathtaking heights. I recently spoke to Seimetz (virtually), and tried to keep up.

What drew you to the ideas in the film? What were your influences?

In real life, it was dealing with anxiety. And then, I always have my own existential dread. And so, I really wanted to make a movie about a woman who is just certain she is going to die tomorrow. And there’s just no way around it; it just is a fact. But I didn’t want to make it about a disease or anything because then it becomes a movie about the disease. And also “Contagion” had already been done, and it’s perfect!

To get at the heart of it, I wanted it to remain existential, and be this monster movie where you never really see the monster, and that the monster really is just these ideas of facing your own mortality.

So, the abstract fear of death was the symbol that you were really interested in?

Yeah I mean, I personally I don’t find the idea of death abstract! [laughs] Not to correct you because it’s just—we’re all gonna die. It’s the most real thing, it’s the only thing you can really depend on. Like everything changes in life, but you’re going to die at some point, you know? What’s the saying? “Nothing is more certain in life than death and taxes.” Taxes might go away, who know? Depends on who’s president! But death—there’s no way around it.

And then in addition to that, I’ve dealt with a lot of loss in my life. And so it’s a very real thing. And sort-of infusing it with the existential dread and fear, but then also, the laughter and humor, the gallows humor that comes out of these moments. Because during some of these very hard or trying times, I find that I laugh really hard, because things become even more funny, because of how dire the situation is.

Jane brings up the Camus phrase “humans are the only animals that pretend to be something else.” What does that phrase mean to you?