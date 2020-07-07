Leave It All on the Dance Floor: Cristin Milioti on Palm Springs

Yes. Enormously. I really appreciate that. I do feel that way. I’m attracted to those things because I feel that way as a performer. I don’t want to be put in a box. I want to do every single possible thing I can. I want to do every type of role. I want to do every type of genre. I want to do it all. I think that possibly the things that I’m most attracted to as a viewer are in that realm as well. So that’s where my tastes lie.

Would you say that the first thing that attracts you to a project is the overall project or your character?

Both. Usually the first thing that draws my eye is the character, but it depends. If there’s like incredible people involved then I’m always extra intrigued. The character and the people involved are all you can control. I’ve been a part of things where I loved the character and the people and, for whatever reason, it hasn’t worked. The things that I can control, the things where I do have a choice, those are the things that really drive me.

How did you get involved with this project?

This was a very blessed experience. I had a general meeting with Andy and Becky Sloviter, our incredible producer. It was a meeting about collaborating on something as a producer or as a writer. We weren’t really sure. It was supposed to be half an hour and the meeting ended up being three hours long. We talked about everything under the sun. Couldn’t stop gabbing. I left there feeling like I had spent a beautiful afternoon with wonderful people. And a couple of days later, I got an email with the script. They asked if I would take a look at it and wanted to know my thoughts. I read it and flipped for it. I didn’t hear anything for a really long time then and I thought they found someone very fancy. I would check in about it every now and then with my agent. I let it go. Then I got a call out of the blue. It was that simple.

Had it come up in that meeting?

Not at all.

It had to have been on their minds in that meeting, don’t you think?

Yes. I mean, they can answer it better, but what I’ve gleaned from other interviews is that I was on their radar for it. I think then once we all sat down and took a deep dive that they felt like they got to know more on the level as a collaborator.

How then do you develop that collaboration with Andy? What’s your working dynamic like? He’s getting more interesting with each project.