It's Down to Two People Having Respect for One Another: Matthew Brown on Freud's Last Session

Do you want to place yourself on the continuum between Freud and C.S. Lewis?

Do you mean like what my side would be on this? I should start by saying that my father is a psychiatrist, and he lives in Cambridge [Massachusetts]. I grew up with Freud in the house, I guess you'd say. But I mean, personally, I probably fall in between. There's stuff on both sides that I find fascinating. I thought it was important as the director with this film, in particular, to not take a side.

The question of science versus God is the question of this time, in a way. It's sad that it's become so polarized. There's a quote from Einstein that says science without religion is lame and religion without science is blind. That quote pretty much sums up where I fall with it all. I don't really see a huge dichotomy there.

I think you're quite right in saying that our time seems much more divided on that subject than when this movie takes place. And that makes it very timely. One of the things that really appealed to me about the movie is people today don't seem to want to have those conversations.

Maybe they do, and they feel afraid to. When I made this film, not dissimilar to the film I made before it, actually, “The Man Who Knew Infinity,” about mathematics. The audiences really embraced it. We underestimate their intellectual curiosity, maybe. Or Hollywood does to a degree. And I think it's probably why “Oppenheimer” did so well. I think the audience is thirsty for the conversation.

But in today's world, where the loudest voice dominates on social media and the divided news stations, you can just put a tag on your forehead who you listen to, and that's who you are. You won't listen to anything else.

One of the things that made the conversation so interesting in the film is they're not really trying to persuade each other. They're really trying to understand each other.

As a film director, I look at it differently than maybe a play director would have, in a sense. But to me, this needed to be working on the human level, no matter what. It's the debate's subtext for their own human, more dramatic journey.