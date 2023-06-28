It Cuts So Close to the Bone: Lee Cronin on Evil Dead Rise

On occasion, when I was writing, I did think about how I just adore the ejection of an eyeball in “Evil Dead 2” and how I wanted to do my own version of that, my own way. I set out my stall early, [with a whooshing tracking shot, achieved using a drone,] that put the audience straight into that iconic forced point-of-view then immediately subverted what it was. I’m saying, “This is familiar, but it’s going to do some different things.” In striking that balance, an early draft of the script might have had another 20 percent of those moments. When it felt like a bit too much, I started to peel some of that back. It’s better to have more than to be searching for enough. If you’re trying to write 10 funny jokes, you go write 50 and then use the best 10. I wish I could remember some things I pulled out from it, but others stuck and became part of the rhythm, the fabric, and the story of this movie in their own right.

That first elevator sequence, which hits 20 minutes in, feels like a gear-shift moment in terms of its brutality and violence. The power fails, the demons attack, and Alyssa Sutherland makes you feel the horror and confusion of Ellie’s predicament, as all these rusty elevator cables snake out to bind her arms and legs. Tell me about that day on set.

That was a great and challenging day. I feel like that was the first day that I had Alyssa on her own, probably the first day on set I had any actor on their own. Up to that point, we’d had the ensemble, the family, so there was always someone else involved. It’s very different when you’re on set and just have to communicate with one person. Shooting in a box is quite difficult, so we had access points, areas we could lift up to get cameras inside. We had to work with stunts a lot. There was a lot of technical work to do, with her hanging.

From memory, I feel like we shot all of that in one day, which is quite a lot. We did it all. We then went back and did inserts, some close-ups of cables binding. There were aspects of it where we experimented, as well, that didn’t make the final cut. I remember experimenting with the idea of her being momentarily possessed in the middle of it and laughing maniacally, as if she’s enjoying the experience. We played around. Still, with one actor in a box, there are not many places you can go with what you can do. It had highly technical moments but also moments of experimentation. I’m very specific with where I put the camera, what the A-to-B movement in a shot is, and what it’s supposed to do. But there were times in that scene where we were more free-form, where we could run the spectrum of the performance, with this sound around her that’s trying to get inside her brain and drive her crazy.