Intimacy vs. Sentimentality: Shannon Murphy on Babyteeth

Murphy spoke with RogerEbert.com about stories on set, Ben Mendelsohn’s mustache, and missing her actors.

Since "Babyteeth" premiered last year, when you watch it again, do find yourself looking more at the parts you love about it or thinking about the things you could’ve changed?

Actually, I’m pretty happy. You know what it is? You fill in the blanks of sort of the moments that were happening in reality when you were shooting it. You end up sort of just chuckling to yourself how it actually came together when you know what’s actually happening off to the side or behind the scenes or that noise issue that was such a punish or whatever it is.

Like the bathroom scene with Eliza [Scanlen]. I remember she was in the school bathroom which was literally our production office bathroom around the corner and it had this really terrible male urine smell. Because it was actually a boys’ toilet and we had tried to make it smell better but it just didn’t. It was all clean and all of that, but all of a sudden the people next door started drilling and then a forklift went off and wouldn’t stop and they didn’t care that we were shooting a film. I just remember the pain of the noise being so loud that Eliza was starting to get a headache. And I was just like, “I’m so sorry.” She didn’t care and kept pushing through. I remember thinking that it was such a great scene and just the drama that was going on for those poor actors at the time. It’s just amazing how it all turns out.

Yeah, it's actually funny that you even bring up that scene. As I was parsing through interviews, I actually didn't see a lot about that scene. How was the filming of it?

Yeah, look, you know, I always loved that scene. And I loved the other actress in that scene, because she offered a very different approach to that girl at school that you've always kind of looked up to, but it's all got that just slight, slight bullying edge, but it's subtle. And I thought the way that she performed that was just so believable to me, and I loved it. And I think, you know, there's so much vulnerability formulating that scene and blocking it was interesting, because we've all seen 1,000 bathroom scenes. And I remember us trying to line up the shots and we'd be like, “Oh, we've seen that before.” Or, you know, “It's almost impossible to get angles with a bathroom mirror,” and blah, blah.