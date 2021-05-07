Here Today: Alan Zweibel on His Collaborative Friendship with Billy Crystal

Zweibel, the Emmy, Tony, and Thurber Prize-winning writer, whose 2020 memoir, Laugh Lines ranks with Steve Martin’s Born Standing Up as an exhilarating account of a life spent in comedy, spoke with RogerEbert.com about working with Crystal lo these many years, using comedy to grapple with life’s more serious issues, and how he finally received closure with Roger Ebert a decade after the infamously devastating review of “North.”

“700 Sundays” was about Billy’s life and family, but “Here Today” has its genesis in something that happened to you.

I was a prize at a silent auction. I wrote about it for the now-defunct California Sunday section of the L.A. Times. I told the story anecdotally on "Late Night with David Letterman." Billy was watching and he texted me about taking that story and making a movie about a May-December relationship. We had no idea what road we were going to travel. But that incident became the jumping off point when these two characters meet.

The film defies expectations by making this more of a friend-com and the loving relationship that develops between Charlie and Emma once she learns that is experiencing the onset of dementia.

We had seen all these movies with the older men and younger women, and we didn’t want to do that. Around that time, my father started getting dementia, and Billy had a relative in his family, same thing. So what was personal for Billy and me was addressing things that were affecting people we really cared for, and the movie became a story about a writer who needs to finish his book, which is an elegy to his deceased wife, before he runs out of words.

And yet the film is funny. It reminded me of seeing Robert Klein several years ago when he had turned 50, and he had included in his act a song about colonoscopies. Have you reached a point where you are compelled to use humor to address life’s sneak previews?