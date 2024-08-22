The Adams Family Gets Goopy in Hell Hole

The latter appearance led to a deal with Shudder and production company Not the Funeral Home, which allowed Poser and Adams to make “Hell Hole” in the conventional style. It was their first movie with a standard screenplay, and their first shoot with a full crew of technicians—not to mention artificial lighting. Being true-blue horror filmmakers, the first thing Poser and Adams decided to do when given a (relatively) big budget was to amp up the gore by bringing in veteran effects artist Todd Masters. The result is a wild ride of a monster movie about two Americans (Poser and Adams) who unearth an ancient evil while working on a fracking site in Serbia.

We spoke with Poser and Adams about combining nuanced character work with outrageous splatter in this grand experiment, and what it was like to have someone else handling the details for a change.

The biggest difference with this movie is that you shot it in Serbia, rather than your usual locations in upstate New York. Did you tailor the story for that location?



Toby Poser: In some really cool ways. Once we knew we were going to shoot there, it became less of a small, intimate family story. We added more characters. And then, when we got there, we sat down with people who helped us translate [the script] so that it would make sense within the Serbian community. They weren’t perfect translations, more like something that's funny there. For instance, there's a line where [a character] says “he exploded a tomato” in English. In Serbian, it’s “he exploded like ajvar,” which is a red pepper paste [popular in the region]. It was fun playing with things like that.

You also made great use of abandoned Soviet-era industrial buildings. Were those part of the original plan?

John Adams: The original script was more family based. It was going to take place on an oil field in Canada, actually. Then when we got to Serbia, we changed it to a Russian mine. We're Americans talking to Serbians and they're talking to French people, and there's Russians there, and everybody's miscommunicating and everything's wild and wooly. Toby wrote that into the script really well.