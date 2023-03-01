Female Filmmakers in Focus: Cauleen Smith on Drylongso

I lived in that neighborhood before I went down to grad school at UCLA, so I knew the neighborhood. Historically, it is really venerable and has this great history of activism, even though it was really struggling at that time because of willful disinvestment by the city powers. That neighborhood wasn't getting a lot of help and was being blamed for its own vulnerabilities. The people who were there at that time, were really struggling to hang on. There were a lot of empty houses.

Christine drove around and just took pictures of them. We found the ones that we liked and she tracked down owners. One of the owners was just amazing. The family wasn’t doing anything with the house and didn’t know what they wanted to do with it. So they told us if we bought a water heater and did some repairs, we could use it for the summer. We asked if we could paint it and they said yeah. The neighbors who really hated that paint color.

That pink was beautiful. It really pops.

By the end of the summer, they were like you don't have to paint it back; we love it. Again, this is such a central story of how this film was made and how the title of the film actually encompasses not just the fictional characters, but the actual community that made it possible for us to shoot it. From the owners of that home on Magnolia Street to the whole block letting us plug in lights in the middle of the night into their house while they're asleep. I lived and slept in that house every night by myself for three weeks. There were barely any locks on the doors and not one thing happened to me and no equipment was stolen. When that kind of thing is occurring in a neighborhood, it's because you're protected. Because there's an agreement within the community that no one's gonna really mess with you. That the community made in terms of protecting what we were trying to do. I've never been so grateful. I've never really forgotten that feeling of how when people were driving by slowly, it wasn’t because they're going to shoot us; they were checking on their kids because their kids were hanging out on our set.

You can feel how realistic the community depiction was with the actors' interactions with the people on the street. Were those extras or just people on the street?

So many were the people we met. In fact, one of the stars to me, like a star of the film, is the really belligerent woman (Tammy Washington).

Yeah, she felt very Bay Area to me.

Oh my gosh, 100%. She lived in the neighborhood. People would drive up while we were shooting and ask what we were doing and if we were shooting a music video, then tell us they had acting experience. So she and her mother came to visit the set one day and told us they did community theater. They were really just sharing that they had skills to offer up. And I was like, “Really, because you guys are amazing. Do you want to be in a scene?” She took a few lines and turned that character into somebody. We just kept calling her back, like, “Hey, can you come to the BART station? Because it'll be so cool if you could be in the scene.” At the end, when she does that streak across the empty lot and chases everyone away, that was a conversation that we had where I was like, “It's time for this party to end, and I need you to get these people off the spot,” and she just did it.