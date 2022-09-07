Female Filmmakers in Focus: Adamma Ebo and Adanne Ebo on Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Based on her own 2018 short of the same name and inspired by her own life growing up in church, writer/director/producer Adamma Ebo and her sister Adanne Ebo, her producing and creative partner, began the adaptation process while attending the Sundance Screenwriting Labs. It was through this program Ebo met Daniel Kaluuya, who came on board to produce the film under his newly launched 59% Productions.

For this month’s Female Filmmakers in Focus column, RogerEbert.com spoke over Zoom to both Adamma Ebo and Adanne Ebo about their collaborative process, the genius of Regina Hall, and using satire to explore hypocrisy within organized religion.

What was the process of taking your original short film, and really fleshing it out for a whole feature film?

Adamma Ebo: I knew that I wanted the contents of the short film in the feature. So I spent the majority of my time when I started to adapt it figuring out where that fit in. After stewing on it for a bit, I realized that basically the entirety of the 15-minute short is the climax of the feature. So after figuring that out, I wrote around that, knowing that it is the climax, that they're going to be on the side of the road. So how do we get there? And then where do we end?

What was your collaboration process like working together?

Adanne Ebo: The process is pretty seamless. It's pretty symbiotic. Honestly.

Adamma: It is similar to our personal relationship.

Adanne: It’s very similar to our personal relationship, which involves a lot of just talking and being in each other's faces all the time. So it's just literally talking all the time.

Adamma: It’s hanging out, but talking about story.

How did Daniel Kaluuya come on board as a producer?

Adanne: That came by way of the Sundance Lab. So an earlier draft of the script did the Sundance Screenwriting Intensive, and Daniel is also a screenwriter, and he's an alum of the Sundance Labs. He had recently started his production company 59%. They were looking for material to produce and so he was like, “I know the Sundance Lab usually has some great stuff coming out of there.” So we met at a mixer for Sundance Lab alumni. First, they were intrigued by the title of the project. So we set a meeting and it was off to the races from there.