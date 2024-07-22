Elijah Wood and Ant Timpson on the Childlike Charms of Bookworm

From the opening frames, with its closed-off matte aspect ratio, soothing folk soundtrack, and yellowed shots of taxidermied animals and esoterica, "Bookworm" firmly establishes its eponymous character, precocious 11-year-old Mildred (Nell Fisher), in the atmosphere of the 1970s. An avid learner and self-sufficient scholar of animals, Madeline suddenly finds herself adrift when her mother lapses into a coma. The solution to their rising medical bills, she thinks, is the hefty reward offered for footage of the fabled Canterbury Panther, a mythical cat lurking somewhere in the New Zealand wilderness. One catch: Her only companion is her newly-arrived father, washed-up magician Strawn Wise (Elijah Wood), whom she's never met and who seems ill-prepared for the rough and tumble adventure ahead of them.

What follows is a charmer of a daddy-daughter picture, with the cheeky vibes and bright, Wes Anderson-ian charm of "Moonrise Kingdom" mixed with the deadpan wit of "Hunt for the Wilderpeople." The pair scour the wilderness, build an erstwhile bond, and learn to grow and be patient with each other's shortcomings. As for Wood's Strawn, he gets the chance to be the father -- or the man -- he never got to be.

Ahead of its premiere at Fantasia, RogerEbert.com sat down with Timpson and Wood over Zoom to talk about the origins of the film in Timpson's wild childhood, the long process to discover their brilliant child star in Fisher, and the links between Wood's meek protagonists in both of Timpson's films.

This interview has been condensed for clarity.

I know that "Come to Daddy" was born partially from your father's recent passing, and both it and "Bookworm" deal with these kinds of fragmented father-child relationships. Is there anything that you wanted to explore here that evolved about your understanding of your father or parenthood?

Ant Timpson: Look, this is a love letter to the '70s in terms of filmmatic themes and the types of films I was obsessed with. But also, there was no helicopter parenting in that period of my life; the kids were free to roam. There were no GPS tags on us. The safety circumference around a house was probably 25 miles versus now, which is just the house. I grew up in a period in which kids had absolute freedom, and it feels very nostalgic to talk about it.