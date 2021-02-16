Dominique Fishback on Judas and the Black Messiah, Portraying Akua Njeri, and More

Fishback, who spoke to RogerEbert.com by video, is as assured, multifaceted, and vibrant as the historical woman she portrays in King’s crime suspense film. In an interview, she spoke about building chemistry with her co-star, writing poetry, and the hope of seeing a film about a black woman revolutionary.

As I understand, you worked with Mother Akua (formerly Deborah Johnson) to build Deborah’s character.

I feel really fortunate because although Chairman Fred Jr was on set most of the time, if not every day, Mama Akua wasn't. She allowed me to develop the character. When we went to the family house in Chicago, right before filming, there were only two things she mentioned. She said that the Panthers were very disciplined and they didn't speak out of turn. Also there were certain things she would never say to Chairman Fred that my character says in the movie. Mama Akua is so fiery and expressive. She speaks her mind. So I had to open myself up and say, “Okay. If she feels strongly about these words, how can I try to avoid saying them in the way she might be sensing from reading them?”

Then I realized that Chairman Fred won the trust of the people on both a public and a personal level. And when you learn how to trust people in that manner, you don't have to be defensive or on guard. So when I learned how to trust Daniel, and everybody who was beside me, I understood how a woman as fiery as her, and like myself, could flow with this, could vibe with this. That influenced me in terms of how I wanted to express myself to Daniel in the scenes. She also shared how when the FBI assassinated Chairman Fred, she did not cry right. That was very important.

But for the rest of it, I just journaled as a character. Like I asked Shaka if I could have the journal she carries in the movie. In it I made poems about every moment they had, such as their first kiss. I named his dimples in some of the poems. So I really went into the emotional world of the characters. So even though we don't get to see all of those poems, or hear the journal entries, we know that there's a world inside of her when she looks at him.

I find how young Chairman Hampton and Deborah Johnson were, 21 and 19 respectively, to be wild. Did their youth ever enter into your mind?