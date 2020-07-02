Wonderfully American: Dawn Porter on John Lewis: Good Trouble

Porter's documentary earns the eponymous use of Mr. Lewis’ ethical saying, “You must find a way to get in ... good trouble, necessary trouble,” by allowing him to steer the conversation. Throughout Porter's film, Mr. Lewis often narrates the footage of his marches and speeches while they play on the large screens strategically placed around him. During these moments, Porter touchingly catches the disbelief in Mr. Lewis’ eyes as he fondly thinks upon the non-violent ethos that compelled his rise from the humble confines of Troy, Alabama to a civil rights firebrand battling the inflictors of trauma and violence. And though the Congressman is now battling stage IV pancreatic cancer, “Good Trouble” never resembles an elegy. Instead, the film thoughtfully celebrates the life of this iconic activist and legislator.

I talked with Porter about the challenges of documenting Mr. Lewis’ journey and the trickiness of humanizing a legend.

I know a lot of people are going to say that “Good Trouble” is perfectly timed to what's happening right now [the Black Lives Matter movement]. But I think the film would have been timely in any year. Could you speak more on that?

Absolutely. I feel that very strongly. In making the film, I was really interested in the fascinating arc of John Lewis’ life. And it was like, “Where do old activists go?” In this case, it was to Congress. And just the awe-inspiring breadth of that is wonderful and wonderfully American. I feel like what John Lewis shows us is a transcendent philosophy. He’s chosen how he wants to live, and he is intentional in that. It's like that Mark Twain quote, “Freedom ain’t a place you float to find.” Freedom is an ongoing effort you have to actively work for. And he accepts that. And so people ask, “He isn’t bitter; he isn't hostile?” No. He sees how much has changed, and I think it still takes his breath away. But that doesn't mean you stop. That means you’re ever improving. So look, none of us could have imagined that this moment would be this moment, that we would have this kind of worldwide reckoning with racism. But I know that John Lewis is thrilled about it. He's always lived this way, and now he feels like we've all joined him. So, I agree with you a hundred percent.

And then thinking about John Lewis as a Civil Rights Activist and Congressman, while the difference between activist and politician has always been seen as two different roles. But the film very much shows how John Lewis merged those two roles into just being John Lewis.

Yeah. And I think we need both to make lasting change. We need the activists outside pressing, pressing, pressing, and pushing and pushing; but we also need the legislators to really tackle and dismantle systems that discriminate. And it's in the conversation among-and-between those different sides, that hopefully what emerges is something that can really help people.