Judy Garland's Last Film at MGM: Interview with Author David Fantle

“Summer Stock” is probably most significant today for a few stand-out numbers by Judy Garland and Gene Kelly and an uneasy transitional piece at the end of the classic era of “Let’s Put on a Show” movie musicals. You use the term “maddening dichotomy.” What are the contrasting factors, and why is that maddening?

The dichotomy is that to the audience, "Summer Stock" is a characteristic "feel good" Joe Pasternak production and emblematic of the joyous song-and-dance musicals that were the MGM stock-in-trade, especially during the '40s and '50s. But in reality, getting the production to the screen was a long and, at times, tortuous process for many of the artists associated with the film, especially the director Charles Walters. Not every set is happy and fun - sort of akin to making sausage. The process isn't pretty, but the end result can sure taste good.

What were some of the resources that were especially helpful in your research?

Researching the backstory of this film was challenging, especially during the pandemic when research facilities were not staffed and obtaining information was difficult. What worked to our benefit during this time was that many artists were idle and gave us time on Zoom or the phone to provide their "take" on various aspects of the film, including Savion Glover, Lorna Luft, Michael Feinstein, Tommy Tune, and so many others. We thought it was important to take a 73-year-old film and talk to "living" artists who can provide their contemporary take on the film and the artists associated with it.

One of the book's wildest revelations is how the movie’s storyline was less developed than improvised. Can you tell us about how “the Mother of all pitches" happened?

Sy Gomberg was the principal screenwriter for "Summer" Stock with assistance from George Wells. We were able to find (thanks to Gomberg's children) an article he wrote many years ago for a Writer's Guild trade magazine on how he hatched and then sold the story to "Summer Stock" first to producer Joe Pasternak and all the way up the MGM ladder to Louis B. Mayer. It's a great story, but we suspect with a bit of embellishment sprinkled in. We saw various script iterations, some containing a lot of over-the-top almost burlesque schtick, much intended for comic actor Phil Silvers. Fortunately, we believe, director Walters had the good sense (and taste) to excise some of those scenes.