Coordination Itself Is A Choreography: S. S. Rajamouli on RRR

You could say that Tarak and Charan play perfect opposites, but there’s also this lovely, equalizing balance between them in the form of their friendship. In Chicago, you spoke about the importance of “unapologetically” showing male friendship on screen, and I’m curious as to whether you could expand upon the relevance of that, both to “RRR” and perhaps to the wider Telugu film industry.

One thing I have noticed, once social media exploded and various people started commenting on various topics in any art form—I’ll talk about film, because that’s my area—filmmakers started taking [those comments] seriously and trying to be politically correct about everything. If you’re trying not to offend this person and not to offend that person, in essence, you’re losing the flavor of your story. If your story is to say something, you need your actors or your incidents to be a certain way, so that it arouses the emotions of the audience.

You can’t be continuously worried about what people are going to say. That would be a very dishonest way of filmmaking. As a storyteller, my allegiance is to the story, not to anyone else. Everyone else comes later. Nowadays, I see two guys afraid to even put their hands over one another’s shoulders. They worry about what people might think. What the bloody hell? You’re friends! Every gesture doesn’t need to have a meaning to it. You’re friends. What’s wrong with showing that? I don’t know. If my scene demands that a setting has to be a certain way, and that the actors have to be a certain way, they will be that. The emotion has to get across to the audience.

And the emotion of “RRR” is overpowering. Watching it with a crowd, you feel people resonating deeply with these characters and this story. I’m curious how you build both character and emotion through choreography, whether your actors are fighting or dancing.

An actor expresses through his face but, apart from that, his body language conveys so much emotion. A human body is a beautiful piece of engineering, and the body being in a certain way, in a certain posture, in a certain stretch or squeeze, enhances the emotion a lot more when rightly done. Whether it is fight or dance, it is essentially making the human body go through those poses. It’s choreography.