The Company of Yourself: Cooper Raiff on Cha Cha Real Smooth

Yeah, with the stepdad Greg in the car at the end tells him there are boundaries that come with professional gigs. It's funny. I think a lot of people think that Andrew is so sweet, such a great, nice guy and for me he just has no boundaries whatsoever. It’s really important if you really want to love someone to know who you are, and know how to navigate certain things. I think with a lot of people like that, because I can relate, people who dive so far into other people's worlds and are trying not to deal with themselves in any way, those people can also hyper focus on one or two people and then totally neglect the other people in their lives. I think Andrew really neglects his brother. Or like in the situation where Lola is getting bullied, sure it's cool that he's sticking up for Lola but, trying to terrorize a little kid. It's important to have boundaries as a person, and it's romantic to think that you can drop everything at any point to be there for someone and help them through something, but really the biggest thing is boundaries.

You mentioned the importance of knowing yourself, and I see this film in the canon I like to call “post-college life crisis movies” like “Adventureland” where you're in your early 20s and starting out on shaking legs. Why do you think those movies are so dependably resonant with people?

We're all really floating and would love to latch on to something to ground us and I think because capitalism is so warped, that is so hard to really relate to on an emotional level. So that period where you're not necessarily thrown into your work yet, that's why they're so resonant. “Adventureland,” where they’re all working at this rundown amusement park, speaks more to our instincts as human beings and our interior life as opposed to my job is my life.

Could you talk a bit about the casting process and how you cast both Dakota Johnson as Domino and Vanessa Burghardt as Lola, and how as an actor/director worked on having chemistry with them?

Dakota, I've always been a massive fan of and I knew I would have chemistry with her. I met Ro Donnelly, her producing partner and pitched her the idea for this movie. I was like I think Dakota would be great as the mom. Then we met with Dakota really short afterwards. She was in Greece and it was late at night for her. Ro was on the call too. We just hit it off. I spent most of the beginning of the call just telling her that I think she's such an amazing performer and how she's so specific and I wanted to write a character for her to have all of the room to do what she's so good at. Then she was like, cool, let's do it. So she was really my writing buddy throughout the whole process. She was a producer on the movie, but she was more like a ghost director and co-writer.