An Unheard Tale: Chris Foggin on Fisherman's Friends

You have a gift for casting. Everyone in the film is so good.

Thanks so much. I'm really pleased. I just kind of get a feeling early on. And then I tend to, if I've got a relationship with the actor before, I rely on that and I definitely had it with "Fisherman's." I'd worked with Daniel Mays before and with James Purefoy, and it was just that kind of feeling is when I've been with them on jobs before and seen what they brought to the set and the production and how lovely they were and nice to the crew, everything like that. That meant so much to me. So that's why, you know, I'd always go back to those people.

In a movie like this, based on a true story, we know where it's going. How do you build in suspense?

It's based on a true story but we added to the stakes by bringing in a love element to it as well. And the beauty of this film, I always found is, and even for me personally, is not very many people knew about it as a story. I remember researching the script myself and thinking, "Oh my God," and falling in love with it.

So, we thought when making it that people would not know too much about it. It was kind of an unheard tale.

What is it that sea shanties and films have in common in terms of storytelling?

It's the feeling of connecting each evokes when experiencing it for the first time. As soon as I heard the fishermen I started falling in love with them, and I just think that their music has a heartwarming feeling that helps the movie.

The landscape of Cornwall and the sense of community are really at the heart of the film.

The joy of that film was just down to that community. I'm from the north of England, which is like about six, seven hours north in the car. And I'd been there one or two times, but without spending time in the community, without the people around. I just love everything about what they brought and give us for that film. In terms of representation, that was the key for us, everyone across the film from the writers, the producers, we just wanted to make them happy and proud of the story we were telling. And they were so welcoming.