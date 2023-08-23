Celebrating a New Narrative: Director Guy Nattiv on Golda

In an interview, Nattiv talks about the crucial scenes with Meir and then-Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, played by Liev Schreiber, and about how recently released documents create an opportunity for a deeper appreciation of Meir.

You have a very dramatic introduction of your title character.

Yes, the first shot is the extreme close-up of the lips and the inhale and exhale of a cigarette, and then there's a front shot of her looking at us for almost a minute and then behind her back. What I wanted to start with is an agonized woman on the verge of basically dying. It's the last moment. It's a requiem for Golda. She's destroyed. She's broken. She's in misery. And it's one second before she's going to the Agranat Commission that's going to basically operate on her. It's like a dead man going to an operation room for me. And also facing the anger of the people, the Israeli people that blame only her, not anyone else, blaming the only woman in the room for the mistakes of others.

The extreme close-ups that I'm using in the beginning and the rest of the movie are basically also a metaphor for the desert, for the Sinai Desert, because Golda's skin was like the desert. It was dry and felt yellow almost. Instead of going to the desert and seeing the war, we feel it on her skin, on her body.

It is a challenge to tell the story of an individual’s impact on history.

When I was ten, I was blown away by Richard Attenborough, this massive film about Gandhi. And I didn't know anything about him. And I learned so much. And then it happened to me again when I saw “The Last Emperor” by Bernardo Bertolucci. This was a phenomenal movie. And these films educated me. And I felt very emotional towards these characters.

Today, we have two groups of people, right? People who do not know even who Golda is, and people who think Golda is an ice cream. Because in Israel you have Golda ice cream. So they think, "Oh, they're doing a movie about ice cream. That's nice." No. I want them to open their mind and go into an hour and a half to just dive into 1973 and to understand this woman on an emotional level. And then, people who do know who Golda was and don't know much about her, I want them to understand that she was an emotional, funny, yet agonized woman, that she was the wrong person in the wrong time, in the wrong place. It's almost like a sliver of getting into the time tunnel to spend an hour and a half with this woman and understand how she felt as an isolated, sick, and desperate lady who had the composure. And she was the grown-up in charge in front of these commanders who were misogynists and got a giant slap after they thought they were the kings of the Middle East after the 1967 war, the Six-Day War.