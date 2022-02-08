By Any Means Necessary: Kali Reis on Catch the Fair One

On a performance level, how did your boxing background prepare you for this?

It’s to do with the ability to have multiple coaches and have an outside critique, because boxing is not a team sport. I'm in there, and I have my corner, I have to really trust my corner to see what I don't see. It’s like being in front of the camera, where I don't know what the director and everybody else are seeing. I need that critique: “What can I do better?” I’m able to take constructive criticism in boxing, because I’ve had the pickiest coaches on Earth. They demand perfection, and I want perfection for myself. I'm so hard on myself, sometimes too much. I had the ability to bring that to film—not self sabotage, like, “I'm so bad,” but more like, “Okay, I know they’re telling me to fix this, so how can I be better?” I count on multiple eyes, not just what I see. There are a lot of parallels to boxing, down to how agents are like promoters and managers are still managers. There's a whole crew that makes this happen. It’s not just on the fighter; there are so many moving parts to boxing, just as there are so many moving parts to making a movie.

I wanted to ask about the psychological journey Kaylee goes on with violence in this film. She wins fights professionally, but there’s no triumph in the violence she inflicts here. It’s painful and destructive.

We made Kaylee a boxer and such a strong character, a warrior who can win fights, because she’s not going to win this fight. This is way bigger than her. But she's going to do whatever she has to, just to find her sister and find answers. We wanted the audience to start questioning whether she is going too far. She is not just an average sister; she’s a professional fighter. That's what she does. And even she can’t take down this enormous corporation of evil. It's going to take more than somebody who’s strong like that to take this down, though she is going to try, by any means necessary.

How far would you go, if this was your little sister? How far would you go, if this was your daughter? That’s the theme, because this crisis is not addressed by mainstream media. Native people know what goes on in Native country. We're starting to see more [activism] based around missing and murdered Indigenous women, especially around pipelines and especially with residential school children being found and uncovered from hundreds of years ago, no one having known where they were. But we couldn't give this story a happy ending, because the reality is that there are really no happy endings for these families. There are thousands and thousands of families that still haven't found their loved ones, who have no answers. Nobody knows who's doing this, or they find who is doing it but their loved ones are already gone.