The Perfect Flavor of Everyone: Bob Ducsay on Editing Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

I'd say I had the best job of the movie because it's so much fun, especially on a film like this. It is a complication; the genre is a complication because you want to give the audience truth so that they are actually getting information that would be valuable to them if they knew that it was when they were watching it.

What you leave in the film and what you take out is sometimes a challenge. Rian wrote an unbelievably beautiful screenplay that solves a lot of those problems up front, but there are many, many items that you make a lot of judgment calls on and a lot of adjustments. What we tried to do in the film was give the audience absolutely the most information we could possibly give them without ruining the movie for them. That's a challenge, and that's a trick. But it's also what made it such a fun movie to edit because one of the tricks of my job is pretending I'm the audience member, even though I know everything that happens. You try to make judgments. “What do I know? What do I think?” Things that I know about making movies, you have to bring all those things into consideration in the hopes that you are actually understanding what the audience is getting at any particular time. But honestly, it's so much fun to do that.

I’m going to keep this spoiler-free, but I think it's fair to say that the film has some repeated scenes seen from a different perspective and some repeated scenes. How do you approach that?

Again, it really starts with the screenplay and what the screenplay establishes. Because obviously, when Rian was writing the movie, he was thinking about all these same things that we then put a microscope on in post-production. But this “Rashomon” situation that this movie allows for, it's extremely exciting. Because you're just trying to figure out how far you can go without giving the audience too much so the whole thing collapses.

On the way home, they can go, “Oh, that's it.”

Right, exactly. Because that's the delight too, right? If you were to watch the movie a second time, you would see what you missed. And some things are amazing, the things that that I think that we thought would work. And it turns out they do, that the audience doesn't pick up on it. And it's not a trick. [laughs] Well, it is a little bit. It's like a magician. It's like we know you're looking here, we're not intentionally misdirecting you, but we know you're looking here so it's hard for you to see this. It's nice. It's great. When I see a movie like this, I'm delighted as well, because it's so much fun to see it a second time and see what's really going on.