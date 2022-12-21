Tragedy Actually Brings Hope: Bill Nighy on Living

But doing it with Aimee Lou Wood, who was just marvelous to work with and to deal with—because she’s really there; I could say all the clichés in the world, but she’s present to the max, and it’s shockingly great—that unlocked it. When you have to do it with your colleague, and also in front of everybody in the crew, because they’re the audience at the time, that is a powerful couple of days. And I felt that it was one of the things on the schedule where you think, “Well, that's going to be a relatively tough day at the office.” Or at least, I thought, “I passionately want to get this right, because it’s something I’m interested in. And because the writing is so brilliant, I’m interested, anyway—beyond interested, I’m fascinated.” It’s not the case with every gig.

And I’m also interested in somebody who tries to explain themselves in such moderate language and to explain something so fundamental. The relationship between her and him, how much respect she has for that now that she knows that it’s loneliness reaching out to loneliness—that’s a wonderful thing. And I think the whole thing of playing someone for whom decency is the only option, that it probably never occurs to him to do anything other than conduct himself what he would call “well.” There’s heroism involved, to do that lifelong and never betray that principle, particularly when you see it in the context of society. You see how the violent opposite of that is often expressed in our leadership, the people who become eminent in the world, the people who make a lot of money. Not all of them, it’s not by definition, but often the damaged people who rise to what’s called the “top” of our societies often do not reflect that. Those quiet people who persist in attempting to be straightforward in their dealings with everyone else, to be honest, and to be kind, they take on a heroic appearance within the context of all the dishonesty and lies, within the power-grabbing that goes on with those that are in less good shape.

There’s such a dignity and grace to that life of service. I love what this story suggests, as well, which is that your communities will fill in the story of your life for you. They will shape the story of your legacy. As you're leading a life, it’s not for you to decide how you’re remembered.

Yes. And, again, the leadership. the people that rise to the top, they attempt to divide us at all times, in order to simply get votes, and to arrange to be empowered. They do intolerable damage to our communities in all areas. But there are millions and billions of decent people around, who attempt to do the right thing.