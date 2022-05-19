An Appropriate Time For All This to Erupt: Elizabeth McGovern on Downton Abbey: A New Era

In an interview with RogerEbert.com, McGovern talked about working with her husband Simon Curtis (who directed the latest film in the series, "Downton Abbey: A New Era"), how the new setting of a villa in the south of France changed the characters’ perspective, and what she learned from six years in the series.

The location of this series is very important; it’s not called “The Granthams,” it’s called “Downton Abbey.” And so it really is a change to have half of the cast go off to a very different location in another country.

For various reasons, it emerges that Violet has come into an inheritance and it's a villa in the south of France. And so, we travel as a family to dig deeper into this occurrence. But mostly it's an opportunity for the characters to be plunked down in a different location. And it has an effect on all the characters. It affects them in different ways. And in the case of Carson, he becomes more resolutely English than ever before. And I think in the case of Robert and Cora, it opens up things that have been buried beneath the surface of their marriage. So, it's an opportunity for the audience to see other sides of them.

We will not spoil anything, but it is in that location that Cora reveals to her husband a secret she has been keeping from him.

It was something that we really tried to orchestrate carefully. And I felt so grateful on this film to be working with a director who was as interested as I was in telling this story in the right way, because it's very easy with so many storylines to have to keep afloat to get bogged down and not figure out a way to give each story a clear arc. And because Simon was so interested in every character's story, I think he really managed to do that. But for me, I was really appreciative about how carefully he helped me clearly have a progression leading to that moment, and then a point at which it's getting harder for Cora to sublimate it. And then of course, when it all bursts out. It was backed up by Simon’s choices as a director by where he placed it, how he shot it, all these things that helped me with that story.