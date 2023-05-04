A Beautiful Moment: The Cast of Queen Charlotte on the New Bridgerton Prequel

In an interview, the actors who play the young King George (Corey Mylchreest), Lady Agatha Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), and the young (India Amarteifio) and older (Golda Rosheuvel) Queen Charlotte talked about which ones had to play catch-up with the original series, their favorite fabulous costumes, and how the racial dynamics deepen the storyline.

Corey, you are directed to be charming in your first meeting with Charlotte. What does young George do to pretend to be charming?

COREY MYLCHREEST: George's way of making himself charming is by putting up a wall and making everything about the other person. Which is almost how you are charming in real life, along with more openness and vulnerability. George's way is definitely to shut down, become something else and make it all about his attention on someone else.

Did the two Queen Charlottes share views about the character, the physicality, the way she changes from the strong but naïve teenager to the imperious queen? Was that a challenge?

GOLDA ROSHEUVEL: There is no challenge because we don't talk about any of that stuff. We allow the two people playing that role to investigate and find out for themselves how to get into this journey and how to create the character for themselves.

You may not have coordinated with the older versions of yourself, but what did you pick up about your characters as you watched the original series?



INDIA AMARTEIFIO: Golda is obviously fantastic. I was just watching her as an actor going, “Wow, she's really created another person.” And I was completely invested. And then, finding out that I was having to play the role, I rewatched it and was like, “No, this is terrifying.” It looked like years and years of practice and years and years of knowing oneself and what's right. And her sense of duty was all intact. But I also knew that that was probably all a facade and all a lie to cope with her husband. So, lots of layers.