True/False Festival 2021: Highlights of a Virtual Event

It’s unclear when I will physically attend another film festival. (Hopefully soon.) I haven’t participated in other “virtual” festivals like many of my colleagues, but I made an exception for True/False, partially because of my appreciation for the festival and also because I have a fondness for tidy poetry. It’s only appropriate that I should “attend” the Teleported version of the festival after attending its “final” on-the-ground incarnation. (The quotation marks imply the gentlest sarcasm.) As far as the virtual element of the experience goes, the technology worked smoothly without any hiccups and the interface was fairly easy to maneuver, which is basically all I care about. The rest of the experience involves the six feature films screened on the platform. For that, you can read on.

Emilia Mello’s “No Kings” and Germán Arango's “Songs that Flood the River” follow communities on the margins of traditional society dealing with threats from the state and lingering trauma, respectively. In “No Kings,” director Emilia Mello immerses herself in one of Brazil’s last remaining Caiçara communities, who reside in the Atlantic Forest and live by the tenets of sustainable agriculture. Mello watches as the adults embark on major fishing expeditions while the children try to catch what they can in tide pools. We see them work at a steady, leisurely pace for what they need to survive, cracking wise and enjoying each other’s company during the constant downtime. Though they’re certainly isolated, they don’t lack self-awareness about their way of life. “You can have the rich life. I prefer the cheap one,” jokes Ismail, who writes poetry by candlelight in his spare time.

Mello emphasizes the sensuous elements of the environment—the choppy waves of the ocean, the mounds of fish as they hit the deck of the trawler, and the nimble nature of crabs as they scurry on the rocks. She builds a close relationship with the assertive Lucimara, a young girl adept at catching fish on her own time who peppers Mello with questions about her childhood. (It turns out that they grew up in similar communal living circumstances.) There’s an easygoing nature to “No Kings” that’s reframed in the film’s final moments when title cards explicate the various threats the Caiçara face, such as deforestation, real estate speculation, and violent intervention from a hostile political regime, all of which threaten to push them into the cities. Mello doesn’t overlay any impending sense of catastrophe over her footage. Instead, she implicitly conveys what will be lost if the Brazilian government has its way.