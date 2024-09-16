TIFF 2024: Mike Leigh Accepts the Ebert Director Award

Last week, in the center of the Toronto International Film Festival, an awards show unfolded that was among the most prestigious and star-studded of the year. Oscar winners took the stage with some of the most acclaimed filmmakers of all time. All of the presenters and award winners arrived in Toronto with new works to present, giving the show a different feel in that these aren’t lifetime achievement awards for careers that have ended, but for ones that are still vital to the art form they have impacted. The highlight of the evening was the final award, when the legendary Mike Leigh, in Toronto with the premiere of his “Hard Truths,” received a standing ovation on receipt of the Ebert Director Award. You can watch the entire presentation and acceptance speech below, courtesy of TIFF.

Of course, Leigh was just the peak of an incredibly impressive mountain of awards that started with honorary chair Sandra Oh giving an introduction. In the years that the TIFF Tribute Awards have been handed out, there was no night more impressive, as the evening segued into a Special Tribute Award for Zhao Tao, the star of Jia Zhangke’s works, including his latest, “Caught by the Tides.”

Next, Salma Hayek gave a lovely tribute to the director of her “Without Blood,” Oscar winner Angelina Jolie, who accepted the Award in Impact Media for the dramas she makes that draw attention to issues around the world.

Clement Ducol and Camille, the duo that composed the original music for the excellent “Emilia Perez,” appeared next to take home the Variety Artisan Award, followed by the Tribute Performer Award to Amy Adams, presented to her by her “Arrival” director Denis Villeneuve.

A legendary Canadian filmmaker accepted the Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award when David Cronenberg was lovingly tributed by his regular collaborator Viggo Mortensen.

Believe it or not, the star power continued when Lupita Nyong’o, in town for her great voice work on “The Wild Robot,” gave a passionate speech for the Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award to Cate Blanchett, appearing in Toronto with “Rumours” and the new Apple series “Disclaimer.”

Jharrel Jerome, the star of “Unstoppable,” seemed overwhelmingly happy about taking home the Tribute Performer Award before Canadian Durga Chew-Bose claimed the Emerging Talent Award for her debut “Bonjour Tristesse.”

Finally, it was time for Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Chaz Ebert to present Mike Leigh with the Ebert Director Award. Watch it below, followed by the great Cronenberg and Blanchett from the same evening.