TIFF 2020: Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds, Enemies of the State, 76 Days

“Darker Worlds” further suffers from a general malaise. Though Herzog, at several points, announces his decision to cut some scientists short—one segment involves an involved explanation of quasicrystals—Herzog still strains to keep the anthropological discussions from dominating the pacing. Even so, many of the scientists, whose expertise range from geochemist to cave archeologist, are just plain giddy. And Herzog and Oppenheimer revel in their excitement because “Darker Worlds” allows these important scientific fields to shine. Even the filmmaker’s steady companion, cinematographer Peter Zeitlinger, provides awe-inspiring photography of gorgeous crystals and aerial shots of these massive craters. “Dark Worlds” is always best when it feels personal to all involved.

As the documentary progresses, Herzog moves slowly from spotlighting science to parsing through religion. During one segment, he visits Kukulcan Pyramid in Chichén Itzá to talk about the Mayan’s fascination with death. In another, he lyrically captures, with the splash of a solemn choir, a Día de Muertos ceremony. Though the filmmaker balances these expeditions with lighthearted clips of “Last Day of the Dinosaurs” and “Deep Impact,” when he surveys NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office about extinction-level events, the mood becomes distinctly nihilistic. Herzog is as interested in the end of things as any Mayan, and while “Darker Worlds” can feel coldly distant, the capturing of a once in a lifetime solemn dance allows for a poetic ending that softens Herzog’s autumnal musings.

Sonia Kennebeck’s hefty documentary “Enemies of the State” is more than your batty true crime mystery. In 2009, the FBI accused Matt Dehart of possessing child pornography and soliciting minors for sex on the internet. But when confronted with the allegations, the hacker accused the government of framing him due to his involvement with Wikileaks and Anonymous. His father Paul and his mother Leann—both former linguists in the US military—came to believe their son, and the chain that follows, twisting from Mexico to Canada and then to the remote woods of Kentucky, becomes more unbelievable with each revelation.