The Overlook Film Festival 2024 Highlights, Part 1: Fasterpiece Theater, Exhuma, All You Need is Death, Me

Berg’s skills, both as an editor and a programmer, were also underscored during a post-screening Q&A. Hearing him talk about the rhythmic, “symphonic” qualities of his editing was especially helpful when considering scenes taken from horror oddities like “Amityville 4: Evil Escapes” or “Exorcist II: The Heretic.” Some re-edited sequences in “Fasterpiece Theater” are gut-bustingly funny because of Berg’s merciless comic timing and knack for low-brow humor, like when he tallied all the variations of the word “ass” that were used in “The Jerky Boys: The Movie” or all the different characters’ names in “Poltergeist III.” Other times, “Fasterpiece Theater” gave viewers a guided tour of movies that they either already knew or maybe hadn’t heard of at all. I had recently revisited some of the included movies, like “Dreamcatcher” and “Blood Beat,” both of which played theatrically in Brooklyn last year. “Fasterpiece Theater” still made me lean in my seat to focus on the many weird and amazing details that make those movies so entertaining and strange.

“Fasterpiece Theater” may not have been the first movie I saw at the Overlook Film Festival, but it still helped me to appreciate the fine balance that the festival programmers struck when they assembled this year’s slate. For example, two of my favorite movies at the festival could be very generally described as “folk horror,” though neither is as conventional or formulaic as that broad umbrella term might suggest. In “Exhuma,” an engrossing Korean thriller about a cursed burial plot, a make-shift team of supernatural experts tries to exorcise the “vile” energy oozing out of a rich family’s grave. And in the eerie Irish mood piece “All You Need is Death,” a curse befalls a young couple and their mysterious business rival after they all go searching for a rare and previously unrecorded ballad-style song.

“Exhuma” already played in some theaters here in America and “All You Need is Death” is now on VOD. It was still refreshing to see both movies at the Overlook Film Festival since neither will necessarily be a sure-fire hit with audiences. Then again, “Exhuma” has an inviting, novelistic plot and is full of satisfying twists and performances; and “All You Need is Death” also features some genuinely discomfiting body horror practical effects and new music by Ian Lynch, lead singer of the Irish doom folk group Lankum. It’s also thrilling to see that both movies are specific enough to their respective cultural traditions that neither one feels like other recent movies, despite some familiar elements here and there. You don’t have to stretch yourselves too far to enjoy either movie, especially not at a festival where several screenings were followed by entertaining and often illuminating post-screening Q&As with featured filmmakers.