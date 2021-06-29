The 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival Unveils Its Official Selection

Exclusive premieres and sneak previews of foreign and Czech films will continue to be presented in the Special Screenings section. The programming team has chosen eight diverse titles to spotlight. Heading the Special Screenings selection is the festival’s opening film, "Zátopek," David Ondříček’s highly anticipated drama about four-time Olympic gold medalist, the runner Emil Zátopek, who is widely regarded as the most popular athlete in Czech Republic’s history. The film will premiere on August 20th, 2021 in the Hotel Thermal Grand Hall on the opening night gala.

This year’s sole retrospective is a tribute to the celebrated work of The Film Foundation. Established in 1990 by Martin Scorsese, the non-profit organization is dedicated to protecting and preserving motion picture history, restoring to date over 900 classic works of cinema as well as less-known masterpieces from around the world. Ten carefully selected films produced between 1932 and 1991 and traversing the U.S., Côte d’Ivoire, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Taiwan, and Morocco comprise what is the central program of the 2021 edition.

KVIFF’s non-competitive programs, an assortment of some of the most notable films shown in 2020 and 2021 as chosen by the programming team, will be announced two weeks prior to 55th Karlovy Vary IFF’s starting date.

KVIFF Eastern Promises Industry Days unveils 29 selected film projects showcased in the platform’s various strands: Works in Progress, Works in Development - Feature Launch, and First Cut+ Works. The event will take place entirely online between July 28th and August 12th.

For the full festival line-up, visit the official site of KVIFF.