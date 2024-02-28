The 2nd Annual CU International Film Festival to be Held on March 2nd

CUIFF's official lineup won't be revealed until the festival itself, but you can get a sneak peek of them in the trailer embedded below.

"I am really excited to see the festival transition from startup to an established event," said Max Libman, the founder of CUIFF and a senior in high school at Academy High. "This milestone allows us to expand our impact and build upon the relationships we formed with our partners and sponsors to enhance the overall experience this year. We learned [from last year's inaugural CUIFF] that the audience especially enjoyed hearing directly from the winning filmmaker at the festival, so we're expanding opportunities to hear from the filmmakers and those involved with the films at the festival."

General admission tickets are free. Doors open at 6 pm, and the festival begins at 7 pm. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure a ticket for what the festival promises to be "a memorable night of food, film, and impactful stories."

Additional information about the festival is available on CUIFF’s website at www.cuiff.org.