The 2024 American Black Film Festival Announces Retrospective: Celebrating The Legacy Of Denzel Washington: Moderated by Chaz Ebert

The 28th annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF) announced the Retrospective: Celebrating the Legacy of Denzel Washington program, which will take place on Saturday, June 15. This will include a Q&A with Washington about his life and career, moderated by Rogerebert.com Publisher Chaz Ebert.

ABFF states that this distinguished program is the first of its kind, celebrating the careers of extraordinary Black artists. This year’s festival, which takes place live in Miami Beach June 12-16, followed by an online segment June 17-24 on ABFF PLAY, spotlights incredible emerging creatives in the filmmaking space.

