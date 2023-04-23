Thank You Stephen and Evie Colbert for Introducing In & Of Itself at Ebertfest

The screening of "Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself" at Ebertfest 2023 this past Friday evening was preceded by a special pre-taped intro from Stephen Colbert, who executive produced the film with his wife, Evie. During their onstage Q&A with RogerEbert.com Literary Editor Matt Fagerholm, the film's director Frank Oz and writer/star Derek DelGaudio affirmed that they could not have made the feature without the Colberts. You can view Stephen's intro in the video embedded below...

"Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself" is available for streaming on Hulu.